"from the isometric angles of our very first 8-bit experiences"

WUT. The first isometric football game from EA was a 16 bit title, the very first "FIFA International Soccer" on Megadrive. Sure, this game was later ported to 8-bit systems, the GameBoy, Game Gear, and (in Brazil) Master System, (as well as 16-bit SNES, MS-DOS and Mega CD) but none of this happened until nearly a year after the surprise hit that the Megadrive version was.

I can't quite believe that such a fundemental misunderstanding of the history of EA Sports' biggest franchise managed to end up in a press release of something THIS important and monumental to the brand going forward.

I'm not the biggest fan of modern EA, nor what happened to their yearly (or even more frequent in some years!) near identical releases, having "free to play" predatory mechanics inserted into a full priced game, buying companies/IPs that I like then destroying them... but two things:

1) It can't be overstated just how revolutionary that original game was at the time, and also in general what a high bar EA had for quality back then (Road Rash! Strike Series!) and:

2) SCREW FIFA I'm glad that hive of scum and villainy will no longer be getting royalties from the hard work of the devs of the games. EA should have separated from the brand decades ago, and the reason FIFA is such a well known organisation worldwide today is EA raising their profile.

"Lord Triesman, the former chairman of the English Football Association, described FIFA as an organization that 'behaves like a mafia family', highlighting the organization's 'decades-long traditions of bribes, bungs and corruption' "

Regardless of my feelings on EA, FIFA are the real villains on a worldwide scale. I'm glad EA are separating and no longer feeling prisoner to the brand they created. I like the new logo, its a very smart design, reminding people of the "EA" of their own logo that people have seen every single time they've booted up their favourite football game since 1993. Though "FIFA" became shorthand for the game that fans play, I'd be willing to bet money on the fans loyalty shifting over to this new series, rather than "mistakenly" buying whatever new game has the FIFA logo on it.