As you might recall, there's been a huge shake-up in the world of the video game football - with Electronic Arts dropping the FIFA brand in favour of 'EA Sports FC'. The third-party video game giant has now officially unveiled its new brand image, inviting players to "join the club this July" with a first proper look and more details.
Nintendo has even showcased this new look on its official social media channels on behalf of Electronic Arts. The same graphic also seemingly confirms a Switch version is on the way.
In an official press release, EA mentioned how it would debut the 'EA Sports FC' brand in more than 100 matches across the biggest leagues in the world. It also provided a detailed breakdown of the design:
"The new brand takes its design inspiration directly from the beautiful game and a dominant shape in football culture that represents the sport in multiple dimensions, triangles. From passing techniques to set plays, the shape has also been woven into the DNA of EA SPORTS football experiences for decades; from the isometric angles of our very first 8-bit experiences and the triangular polygons that make up every pixel of our most modern games, as well the iconic player indicator symbol that appears above every athlete in every match."
Although EA is dropping the FIFA branding, FIFA has previously said it would working with other developers to launch a new line of football games. Here's what FIFA's president Gianni Infantino previously had to say about this - assuring football fans there'll only ever be one "authentic" FIFA game:
"I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football [soccer] fans. The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on - the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain the best"