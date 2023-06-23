Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Back in 2019, a Kickstarter was launched for a "magical" 2D platformer known as Enchanted Portals. It was accused at the time of being a Cuphead clone, and although there were a few things to overcome along the way, it hasn't stopped developer Xixo from seeing out the project.

In an update, the studio has now officially confirmed it will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this summer. This cartoon-like adventure, which supports two-player co-op, sees a pair of "rookie magicians" stuck between dimensions as they journey through a variety of enchanting worlds in an attempt to "reclaim the Magic Book".

The developer describes the game as having "catchy music, charming old-timey art, and non-stop comedy". In other words, it sounds like the game will feel quite familiar if you've played certain other titles like this before. Enchanted Portals will be released both digitally and physically, with Perp Games apparently responsible for the retail release of the title.