Crash Bandicoot has had a good run on the Switch so far - with the release of his original trilogy, a racing game, and his newest outing Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time eventually making its way across to the hybrid system in 2021.

Now, avid fans of Crash Bandicoot have reportedly stumbled upon an Activision support page for Crash Team Rumble featuring a list of steps about how to install the multiplayer party game for... the Nintendo Switch! This particular Switch reference has since been removed from the support page.





Could be foreshadowing or a copy-paste mistake? Who knows.pic.twitter.com/3CCVEOKUHp Activision Support page has mentioned to keep your Nintendo Switch up to date when installing Crash Team Rumble.Could be foreshadowing or a copy-paste mistake? Who knows. https://t.co/Jb3Xooyd5L June 19, 2023

As GoNintendo and many other sources suggest, there's a good chance someone at Activision may have accidentally copied across details from "another support page". In saying this, it's seemingly been enough to excite Crash Bandicoot and Switch fans, with some now hopeful there will be an official announcement.

Interestingly similar things happened with Activision's Switch version of the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy prior to its official reveal: