Crash Bandicoot has had a good run on the Switch so far - with the release of his original trilogy, a racing game, and his newest outing Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time eventually making its way across to the hybrid system in 2021.

Now, avid fans of Crash Bandicoot have reportedly stumbled upon an Activision support page for Crash Team Rumble featuring a list of steps about how to install the multiplayer party game for... the Nintendo Switch! This particular Switch reference has since been removed from the support page.

As GoNintendo and many other sources suggest, there's a good chance someone at Activision may have accidentally copied across details from "another support page". In saying this, it's seemingly been enough to excite Crash Bandicoot and Switch fans, with some now hopeful there will be an official announcement.

Interestingly similar things happened with Activision's Switch version of the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy prior to its official reveal:

Crash Team Rumble arrives today on 20th June on all other platforms and is described as a 4v4 team-based competition where iconic heroes and villains from the Crash universe battle to capture more Wumpa Fruit than the other side to claim victory.

Would you be interested in this new Crash Bandicoot game on Nintendo Switch? Comment below.

