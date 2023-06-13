Later this year, Nintendo will be celebrating, uh, Nintendo with its first Nintendo Live event in North America. Taking place on 1st - 4th September 2023 within the Seattle Convention Centre, the event will bring fans together with a number of activities and entertainment, including Switch gameplay, meet and greets, live performances, and memorable photo opportunities.
Of course, actually attending isn't guaranteed, mind. You need to register for the chance to be selected, and even then, it's only open to US residents with a US Nintendo Account. For more information on how and when to register, be sure to check out our full guide on Nintendo Live 2023: