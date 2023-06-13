Nintendo Live Merch 1
Image: Nintendo Life

Later this year, Nintendo will be celebrating, uh, Nintendo with its first Nintendo Live event in North America. Taking place on 1st - 4th September 2023 within the Seattle Convention Centre, the event will bring fans together with a number of activities and entertainment, including Switch gameplay, meet and greets, live performances, and memorable photo opportunities.

Of course, actually attending isn't guaranteed, mind. You need to register for the chance to be selected, and even then, it's only open to US residents with a US Nintendo Account. For more information on how and when to register, be sure to check out our full guide on Nintendo Live 2023:

With that all said, Nintendo has uploaded a bunch of new merch to its official website that celebrates everything Nintendo Live 2023, so even if you're not going to be attending the event itself, you can at least pretend you did and make all of your friends jealous... Until they ask for details, that is.

Let's take a look at what's up for grabs. All product links are down at the bottom of the page:

Nintendo Live Merch 2
Image: Nintendo
Nintendo Live Merch 5
Image: Nintendo
Nintendo Live Merch 6
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo Live 2023 - Logo T-Shirt - Nintendo Official Site
Nintendo Live 2023 - Logo T-Shirt (Kids) - Nintendo Official Site
Nintendo Live 2023 - Patch Hoodie - Nintendo Official Site
Nintendo Live 2023 - System Case - Ships August 2023 - Nintendo Official Site
Nintendo Live 2023 - Coffee Mug - Ships August 2023 - Nintendo Official Site
Nintendo Live 2023 - Rally Towel - Ships August 2023 - Nintendo Official Site
Nintendo Live 2023 - Tin o&#x27; Pins - Ships August 2023 - Nintendo Official Site
Will you be grabbing any Nintendo Live 2023 merch? Are you hoping to attend in person? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.