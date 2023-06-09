There have been rumours for some time now about Atlus releasing even more Persona games, and it seems the company's western branch has now accidentally revealed not one but two of them ahead of schedule.

Trailers for Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica were both shared on the Atlus West Instagram page before being taken down. It looks like they were intended for the Xbox showcase, with the platforms listed as Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows. A separate listing also makes reference to a PlayStation and PC version of the Persona 3 Remake.

Atlus messed up. They revealed Persona 3 Remake too early on their instagram pic.twitter.com/xycj3wZZ5d June 8, 2023

Atlus messed up. They revealed Persona 5 Tactica too early on their instagram pic.twitter.com/afyj5SHn11 June 8, 2023

If this sounds like a familiar situation, Xbox's showcase in June last year also had exclusive rights to the announcement of Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal - games which all eventually made their way across to other platforms including the Switch.

The only difference, in this case, is that P3R is a remake and the other is a spin-off, but given Persona's history with Nintendo platforms in recent years, there is a chance of these titles getting announced for other systems in the future. Persona 5 Tactica is a strategy title, apparently due out on 17th November 2023, and Persona 3 Reloaded will follow in "early 2024".