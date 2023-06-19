Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Atari has today announced that its upcoming neon adventure-platformer Mr. Run and Jump will be coming to Switch on 25th July.

Revealed just last month, the game is a frantic platformer set in a neon-drenched world that immediately had us thinking of VVVVVV with its tight, spike-dodging gameplay. Mr. Run and Jump is developed by Graphite Lab and Heavy Horse Games and will see you making your way through six distinct worlds in an attempt to get your little dog back — now that's a mission we can get behind.

There is a brand new release date trailer that you can find above and you can also check out a brief summary from Atari below:

Thrust into the beautiful Realms of Color, the titular Mr. Run and Jump must embark on a fast-paced, fluorescent adventure to defeat the menacing Void and rescue his missing dog, Leap. Envisioned as a speedrunner’s dream, this title demands players use their endurance as well as their dexterity. For those who want a more casual experience, Dynamic Assistance options allow players to set the level of difficulty they want. No matter the skill level, Mr. Run and Jump invites players to dash, dodge, leap, and race their way to victory.

Atari has also announced that it will be releasing a physical, limited-edition 2600 version of the game in authentic cartridge form to really scratch that retro itch. Pre-orders will open soon from the official Atari website.

Will you be running and jumping to grab this one next month? Let us know in the comments.