Atari has today announced that it is bringing Graphite Lab and Heavy Horse Games' Mr. Run and Jump to Switch later on this year.

This is an action-platformer that seems to put the stress on 'action' (and on 'platformer', now that we think about it). You will play as the titular Mr. Run and Jump, a fluorescent stick man who embarks on a perilous journey through a neon-soaked world to defeat the evil Void and find his missing dog, Leap.

We were instantly reminded of the gravity-shifting platformer VVVVVV (albeit with a bit of a facelift) when we first saw the above trailer, and this one looks to apply similarly tight controls and interesting level designs to make the journey through the neon world that bit more entertaining.

For a little more information on some of the game's features and a look at some of that neon colour in action, check out the following from the publishers:

Dozens of unique levels within six distinct, vibrant, and beautifully illustrated worlds

- A variety of devious enemies, each with their own attack patterns and personalities

- 30+ hours of gameplay including Time Trials, hard-to-reach collectibles, achievements, and more

- Precise controls make Mr. Run and Jump’s platforming as smooth as butter

- An original story of a transformed world, a devouring Void, and all the wonders of the Realms of Color

We don't have an official release date for this one just yet outside of "this summer", but we will be sure to keep you updated as soon as we hear any more details.

What do you make of Mr. Run and Jump? Roll down to the comments and let us know.