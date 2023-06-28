During day four of what is already proving to be a surprisingly gripping trial relating to Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick took to the stand and stated his deep regret in not supporting the Nintendo Switch more over the course of its lifespan so far.

As reported by Tom Warren at The Verge, Kotick stated that "I made a bad judgment" in not bringing its flagship franchise Call of Duty to the Nintendo Switch, claiming that when he saw a prototype of the system, he thought Nintendo was trying to do too much and that it wouldn't be a success.

Regarding the Switch, Kotick then goes on to state that "It’s probably the second biggest video game system of all time". If we're talking about home consoles specifically, then yes, Kotick is spot on. The Nintendo Switch has now sold over 125 million units, trailing behind the PlayStation 2 at over 155 million. If we also count handhelds, then the Nintendo DS is also ahead at 154.02 million.

Should Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard go through, the tech giant has promised to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo systems after entering a 10-year commitment with Nintendo. Microsoft is facing some heavy opposition to its intentions, however, as the UK's CMA has already moved to block the deal on the grounds that it would "alter the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers over the years to come."