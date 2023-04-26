Microsoft's planned acquisition of publisher Activision Blizzard has been officially blocked in the UK by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
The $68.7 billion acquisition was blocked on grounds that it would "alter the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers over the years to come."
The CMA has posted a full statement on the UK Government website that elaborates on the decision in greater detail, confirming that Microsoft's proposed solution to its concerns "had significant shortcomings and would require regulatory oversight by CMA."
In regards to its specific concerns, the CMA stated the following:
"The cloud allows UK gamers to avoid buying expensive gaming consoles and PCs and gives them much more flexibility and choice as to how they play. Allowing Microsoft to take such a strong position in the cloud gaming market just as it begins to grow rapidly would risk undermining the innovation that is crucial to the development of these opportunities."
This wouldn't have much of an impact on Nintendo gamers were it not for the planned 10-year commitment from Microsoft to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms, announced back in December 2022.
Much like the commitment itself, the specific language is vague but it does seem as though the deal was contingent on Microsoft's acquisition being approved by regulators. Back in February, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, Brad Smith, tweeted to confirm "Microsoft’s strong commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo’s customers if our acquisition of Activision Blizzard is approved by regulators". There's that key word: if.
Furthermore, when the Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, tweeted about the initial announcement of the deal with Nintendo, he stated that this would occur "following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King". Indeed, if the acquisition doesn't close, Microsoft's deal with Nintendo may be equally dead in the water.
Microsoft has confirmed that it will appeal the decision by the CMA, as demonstrated in a rather sour statement from Brad Smith himself:
So, the drama continues! Given that Microsoft has confirmed it will appeal this decision, it doesn't seem likely that we'll see the end of this for quite some time. Regardless of the small print on the signed commitment, reneging on the Nintendo COD agreement wouldn't be the best look for Microsoft and Uncle Phil given their talk of a big inclusive industry, although it wouldn't be surprising.
One thing's for certain: Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, is likely feeling pleased right about now. Let's see how the appeal goes.
What do you make of the CMA's decision over Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard? Do you think it will eventually go through? Share your thoughts with a comment below.
[source gov.uk, via purexbox.com]
Comments (20)
And so the saga continues.
This whole shebang could work as a novel, me thinks.
I didn't think Cloud gaming was gonna be what would undo Xbox's plans. But yeah I guess Microsoft is really entrenched in that field and would have an immediate huge advantage.
I find my self torn as fewer companies is rarely a good thing however sonys arguments have been ridiculous including exclusives are bad. So whens the last of us out on switch and xbox Sony?
Finally, and let it be end of that. The whole gaming world hashave better things to talk about.
The end is clear at this point even if they spend years spinning their wheels trying to get this reversed it most likely won’t work and other regulators might be embodied to block it as well now.
Cloud gaming is crap
Being against Disney buying Marvel, Lucasfilm and Fox = Caring about the quality of movies and series
Being against Warner and Discovery merging = Caring about the quality of movies and series
Being against Universal buying DreamWorks = Caring about the quality of movies and series
Being against Activision and Blizzard merging = Caring about the quality of videogames
Being against SquareSoft and Enix merging = Caring about the quality of videogames
Being against EA buying small studios = Caring about the quality of videogames
Being against Konami buying Hudson = Caring about the quality of videogames
Being against Take-Two buying Zynga = Caring about the quality of videogames
Being against Sony buying Bungie = Caring about the quality of videogames
Being against Sony buying Square-Enix even though it's just a rumor = Caring about the quality of videogames
Being against Sega buying Rovio = Caring about the quality of videogames
Being against Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard = Being a whiny and envious Sony fanboy
90% of the movie and TV industry is in the hands of 5 conglomerates (Disney, Warner, Paramount, Universal and Sony), this is a major reason why Hollywood sucks, even when they release good movies, they don't want to create new things and want to just keep recycling what they already have, and these conglomerates also own journalism companies, making things even worse.
Disney buying Marvel, Lucasfilm and Fox didn't go well, for the people who liked the franchises Disney bought and for the people who liked Disney before those acquisitions.
Warner Bros. and Discovery merger caused many projects to be cancelled, including some of them that were finished, and even works that were already released were removed from distribution.
Activision and Blizzard merging was terrible for Blizzard fans.
20 years later, most people agree that SquareSoft and Enix becoming Square-Enix allowed us to play some great games and there are franchises that stayed well, but overall, the merger was bad for those who liked what both companies had to offer.
EA has a history of buying smaller companies, ruining them and their franchises, and shutting them down.
Before Konami became a terrible company, they bought and absorbed Hudson, not only ruining the Castlevania, Contra and many other Konami franchises, but also ruining Bomberman, Adventure Island and other Hudson franchises.
But relax, Microsoft buying Activision is going to be good for us and Blizzard will be fixed, trust me bro, everyone who complains is a whiny and envious Sony fanboy.
The cloud? Cloud gaming is the hill they choose to defend?
I don't even...
There were funny arguments on PushSquare about this news.
Let's see if there will be some funny arguments about console wars on here. 🍿
A good day for gaming. You can buy developers no problem. But stay away from publishers!
I swear at the end of this all they will make a movie like the social network about it all making those involved out to be victims.
We got one! Sony fanboy in the house y'all!
Time to teach @victordamazio a lesson - Go!
it really is a sad day in gaming today $ony is too comfortable and the Mid-Station 5 is suffering because of it .
worst playstation of all time so far
Lol, cloud gaming…
Microsoft convincing the CMA to drop their console gaming substantial lessening of competition concerns over Call of Duty, only for the CMA to block the deal anyways over cloud gaming, which accounts for ...check notes... under 1% of the global gaming market, is the ultimate irony.
@victordamazio I think you need to get some fresh air.
I apologize in advance if this is a dumb question; but aren't both these companies American? How does the UK have a say in this? I really don't know anything about mergers and who has the final say.
As for the this merger, I can't see how this is any worst then other recent mergers that have gone unchecked.
Tap here to load 20 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...