With the reviews rolling in thick and fast, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has joined an exclusive club of six games to be given a 'perfect' score in both Famitsu and EDGE magazines (thanks, VGC).

The latest review came from Famitsu, which granted the game a perfect 40/40 after receiving unique ratings from four of its critics. Since its first issue in 1986, the magazine has only given out 28 perfect scores, placing Tears of the Kingdom in with some elite company.

Equally elite is landing a 10 from Edge magazine, which has only given out 24 reviews of such high praise over its 30-year publishing history.

All this is to say that when these two outlets align in such a way, it's something special. In fact, only six games have achieved the accolade so far, four of which are titles in the Legend of Zelda series — hey, Link has his fans. You can find the other titles in this exclusive club below.

Seeing the likes of Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild on that list isn't all that surprising, but Skyward Sword is something of a curveball. Don't get us wrong, we loved Link's Skyloft adventure on release (giving it an equally perfect 10/10 in our review), but you rarely find it in the upper echelons of Zelda's best as seen above.

Of course, there are many games that just missed out on being welcomed to the list. Both Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Odyssey received a perfect score from Edge magazine but dropped one point in their Famitsu reviews, while The Wind Waker was the other way around, receiving full marks from Famitsu and a 9/10 from Edge. So close.

With a rare case like Tears of the Kingdom, however, it seems that everyone is unified in their admiration of the game. Just last weekend, we saw the title rise to the highest-rated game of all time on OpenCritic, and this week has already seen it achieve the UK's biggest boxed launch of 2023 so far. Will there be no stopping its success?