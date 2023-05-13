The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already breaking records, with review aggregate website OpenCritic revealing the long-awaited Switch exclusive is currently its "#1 highest rated game of all time".

According to the site's rankings, Tears of the Kingdom sits just ahead of Super Mario Odyssey, with an average score of 97.223 out of 100 compared to Mario's 96.811. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is in third place with a score of 95.905.

Here's the full list of "all time" highest-scoring games in the top 10 on OpenCritic:

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

2. Super Mario Odyssey

3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

4. Red Dead Redemption 2 (96)

5. Elden Ring (95)

6. God of War (94)

7. The Last of Us Remastered (94)

8. Persona 5 Royal (94)

9. Persona 5 (94)

10.Hades (94)





The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is currently the #1 highest rated game of all time on OpenCritic

Meanwhile, over on Metacritic, Tears of the Kingdom has already become the review aggregate website's highest-rated game of the year - with a critic score of 96 out of 100. User reviews have not gone live yet.

In terms of Metacritic's all-time highest scores, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina for N64 is still out in front with a score of 99. As for Breath of the Wild on this platform, it's got a average critic score of 97 out of 100, and user reviews are 8.7 out of 10.

In our own review of Tears of the Kingdom here on Nintendo Life, we gave Link's new adventure an "outstanding" 10 out of 10, calling it a glorious and triumphant sequel to the original entry.