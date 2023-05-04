To celebrate the upcoming release of the new Zelda game, the My Nintendo store in the UK is running a special competition where locals in this region can win a Tears of the Kingdom Shikishi.

To be in the running, you'll need to follow the Nintendo Store Twitter account and then leave a comment revealing your first Zelda experience. There are 10 of these items up for grabs, and the competition closes on 12th May (the same day as the launch of the new game).

pic.twitter.com/MNfg4FvStF In which game did you first discover Hyrule? Comment your answer and make sure you're following @NintendoStoreUK for a chance of winning 1 of 10 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shikishi! Competition closes 12/05. T's and C's apply: https://t.co/LBV9h8QREI May 3, 2023

If you're wondering what a Shikishi is, it's described as a drawing surface created from hard paperboard and covered by a white layer used for artistic drawing or calligraphy. It's also thicker than regular paper and is decorated with gold borders, as can be seen above.

Of course, this isn't the only Zelda item up for grabs at the moment - just yesterday, it was discovered Target in the US would be giving out free 'Adventure Hip Packs' based on the new Switch release. Lawson in Japan also running some food-themed promotions.