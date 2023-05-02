Nintendo is going all-out with the marketing for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (big surprise). There are the trailers, the tie-in Switch OLED model, the novelty pre-order bonuses (Zelda spoon anyone?), in short, the game is everywhere.

Now, Nintendo has managed to spread the marketing for the title even further, as it has today revealed a range of Tears of the Kingdom-inspired food and drink items that are now available to buy from Lawson stores in Japan.

The six different items that make up the range are a 'Goron Spice' rice ball, banana milk, truffle focaccia, pork-filled curry bread, clam chowder and spicy chicken balls. Now if that isn't enough to fill up a couple of hearts then we don't know what is.

Each of these items is inspired by a dish that you will be able to knock up in Tears of the Kingdom — though the added effects of increased stamina or resistance to the cold are not guaranteed. You can find out more about each of the dishes on the official Nintendo Japan website (via a translation tool, if required).

This range of food will be joining Lawson's collectable and homeware collection for TOTK that we first saw a few weeks back. We all thought that we would 'eat, sleep and breathe Tears of the Kingdom' from 12th May, but we didn't mean literally...

