The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom is out next week, and ahead of release Target in the US has announced a special promotion.

If you purchase a copy of Link's new adventure on 12th May, you're also in line to receive a free 'Adventure Hip Pack' (which can be used to store things). It will be available to customers while stock lasts and you don't even have to pre-order to be eligible by the sounds of it.

Here's a look courtesy of the Twitter account Nintendo Merch Central:

