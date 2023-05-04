Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has now leaked and it seems some people are already playing the anticipated release.

On social media, users are even bragging about supposedly acquiring the game early. One Twitter user known as 'imhumanandimagamer' went to the extent of sharing a photo of the new Zelda icon on Switch, and while it's not known if they actually had access to the game, it still managed to get the attention of the former Nintendo of America president and COO, Reggie Fils-Aimé.

In response, Reggie quoted the tweet citing a line out of the action-thriller movie series Taken. Here's the full exchange:

Reggie Fils-Aimé: “I don't know what you want. What I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career, skills that make me a nightmare for people like you."

Again, while there's no guarantee this social media user had actually acquired an illegal copy of Tears of the Kingdom ahead of the official launch, Reggie's message was apparently enough for the user to delete their Twitter account. So there you go, if you're up to no good, be on the lookout for the Regginator.

Nintendo is known for taking a strong stance against piracy, emulation, and even mods in order to protect its intellectual property, so we're sure it appreciated Reggie's efforts.

Do you think Reggie's response here might stop others from sharing images like this online, or perhaps even pirating the new Zelda game? Give us your thoughts below. And don't worry, we won't be covering any of the leaks.