Ahead of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo is restocking some older Link amiibo in the US.

If you happened to miss out on the Ocarina of Time Link, Majora's Mask Link or the Twilight Princess one, now is your chance to pre-order these amiibo from stores like Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop. They'll be released on May 12th for $15.99 USD each.

As previously detailed by Nintendo, these amiibo can be used to unlock helpful materials and weapons (including a special paraglider fabric) in Tears of the Kingdom. The release date of these amiibo also happens to line up with Link's new game.

Nintendo is also offering a brand new Link amiibo based on his appearance in the new entry. This will also be released on May 12th and you can learn more about it in the announcement post: