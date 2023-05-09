The anticipated Switch release Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out later this week, and if you're curious about it but haven't played the previous game Breath of the Wild - or don't necessarily have a history with the series, there's no need to worry.

In the ninth volume of Nintendo's 'Ask the Developer' series, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma mentioned how Breath of the Wild or past Zelda experience wasn't a requirement if you do want to jump into the sequel, as it's "easy to get into" and the gameplay ideas can be "solved intuitively".

Tears of the Kingdom director Hidemaro Fujibayashi elaborated on this noting how the team has made sure the story is "comfortable" for both new and returning players. Nintendo even went to the extent of creating a character profile feature to make the relationship between characters "easy to understand" without any knowledge of BOTW or the series in general.

Of course, if you have played Breath of the Wild, you're likely to enjoy seeing the differences and you might also be reminded of the original game with the new character profile feature. Nintendo also wanted to achieve a "new sense of wonder" within this familiar but different world to make it as exciting as possible for experienced players.