Back in 2017, we had never seen something like the Switch before. It has a screen. It has controllers that you can attach to the screen. It has controllers that you can detach from the screen. You can plug it into your TV to make (you guessed it) a bigger screen. It was revolutionary.

Now, there are a couple of other devices on the market that offer a similar experience. We have previously looked at the Aya Neo Air over on our sister site, Time Extension, and we have even weighed up the pros and cons of the Steam Deck right here on Nintendo Life. But no other device has struck us as quite so Switch-y as the OneXPlayer 2.

With a hefty amount of power packed into it, detachable controllers and a whopping great screen, we wondered whether we might have a blueprint for a Switch successor on our hands; in practice, however, the answer is not that simple.

Over on our YouTube channel, Alex has taken one of these devices for a spin and has made a video to explain his thoughts on "the Anti-Switch". We won't give too much away here, but we'd say that you are better off sticking with your Switch (or Steam Deck, if you have one) for the time being.

You can find all of the details about the OneXPlayer 2 and Alex's thoughts on the device in the video at the top of this article. So sit back, grab yourself a strong reviewing beverage, and let's find out everything there is to know about the latest 'not-Switch'.