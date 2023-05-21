Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're eager for more 90s-style FPS experiences similar to Doom and Quake, one to be on the lookout for next week is Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun.

It was announced for the Switch and multiple other platforms last June, and offers up a "hardcore, sprite-based experience" in the boots of a Space Marine. It's arriving on 23rd May and ahead of the Switch eShop launch, Focus Entertainment and Auroch Digital have released some new extended gameplay footage.

Here's a bit about the above video: