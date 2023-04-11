Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being revealed last June, publisher Focus Entertainment has today announced that Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun will be bringing its retro-inspired first-person shooting to Switch on 23rd May (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

As you can see in the above trailer, the latest in the Warhammer 40K series looks to be operating with a heavy dose of DOOM-inspired gameplay onboard. The game is inspired by '90s shooters, with developer Auroch Digital promising a whole lotta weapons, kills and gore, all realised with throwback pixel visuals.

For a little more information on some of the game's features, check out the following from Boltgun's official Steam page:

Load up your Boltgun and plunge into battle headfirst! Experience a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, classic, frenetic FPS gameplay and the stylish visuals of your favourite 90’s retro shooters. Play a battle-hardened Space Marine on a perilous mission across the galaxy, as they battle against the Chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos. In glorious boomer shooter style, unleash your devastating Space Marine arsenal as you blast through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood. Run, jump and charge across huge levels to shoot, shred and slice the worst heretics across the galaxy!

• Dive into a visceral combat experience, complete with viciously satisfying gunplay, high mobility and buckets of blood to reward your skills

• Dominate the battlefield with the awesome firepower and heavy metal of a Space Marine’s devastating arsenal

• Experience the ultimate homage to retro shooters, blending stylish visuals with fluid, modern FPS gameplay

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun will release on the Switch eShop next month for $21.99.

Are you targeting this release date? Let us know in the comments.