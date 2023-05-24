The free-to-play Nintendo Switch and mobile MOBA Pokémon Unite continues to expand its roster with new fighter selections.

The latest ones announced are some Eeveelutions. This includes the dark-type Umbreon and the grass-type Leafeon. Umbreon arrives tomorrow on 25th May, and Leafon will be added to the game next month on 7th June.





Then on 7th June, Leafeon speeds its way onto Aeos Island to join in the Eevee fun! 💚 Umbreon arrives to defend its teammates in #PokemonUNITE on 25th May! 🖤💛Then on 7th June, Leafeon speeds its way onto Aeos Island to join in the Eevee fun! 💚 pic.twitter.com/8XozlcDcN7 May 23, 2023

The remaining Eveelutions left to join the game include Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon. It's also a celebration of Eevee in Unite at the moment, with the Eevee festival currently taking place:





Try out different Eevee UNITE Licenses at no cost, earn rewards, and pick up all-new Holowear. Plus an all new Quick Battle mode comes to The Eevee Festival is happening now!Try out different Eevee UNITE Licenses at no cost, earn rewards, and pick up all-new Holowear. Plus an all new Quick Battle mode comes to #PokemonUNITE along with Umbreon on May 25, with Leafeon joining on June 7! pic.twitter.com/Iqb1x10L1Z May 18, 2023

What do you think of the new additions? Comment below.