The free-to-play Nintendo Switch and mobile MOBA Pokémon Unite continues to expand its roster with new fighter selections.
The latest ones announced are some Eeveelutions. This includes the dark-type Umbreon and the grass-type Leafeon. Umbreon arrives tomorrow on 25th May, and Leafon will be added to the game next month on 7th June.
The remaining Eveelutions left to join the game include Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon. It's also a celebration of Eevee in Unite at the moment, with the Eevee festival currently taking place:
Ah yes, the iconic duo, Umbreon and Leafeon. Can’t have one without the other.
