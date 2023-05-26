The Pokémon Company has updated its website with some fresh figures relating to its behemoth franchise.

Chiefly, software shipments for Pokémon have now reached over 480 million units as of the end of March 2023. This is a remarkable increase of 40 million over the previous year. The majority of this will have come from the most recent mainline entries, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The open-world games sold an incredible 10 million copies within just three days and 20 million in six weeks.

That's not all though. Let's take a peek at some other key statistics from The Pokémon Company:

Over 52.9 billion Pokémon cards produced

Franchise sold in 89 countries and regions

Animated show broadcast in 192 countries and regions

Pokémon game series available in 9 languages

Pokémon TCG available in 14 languages

Not bad, then! Indeed, Pokémon remains the highest-grossing media franchise in the world, above the likes of Mickey Mouse, Star Wars, and Harry Potter. Despite this, Scarlet and Violet received a great deal of attention for their poor technical performance at launch, alongside a heap of severe visual bugs.

Later this year, a major DLC expansion for Scarlet and Violet called 'The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero' will launch in two parts and introduce new areas and Pokémon. For more information, check out our full break down on what we know so far: