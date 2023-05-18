Back in January, Sega announced more episodes of the new Netflix show Sonic Prime would be returning later this year. Now, in a brief update on social media, the company has announced fans of the blue blur will be able to "re-enter the Shatterverse" on 13th July 2023.

Ready to re-enter the Shatterverse? Sonic Prime returns on July 13th! pic.twitter.com/iuW90CRUuw May 17, 2023

At the moment, nothing else has been revealed, so it's not clear just how many episodes there will be in this new run. The original run at the end of last year was an eight-episode run and was about Sonic and the gang going on a "high-octane adventure" through a strange new multiverse.

It's also been well-received by critics and fans alike so far: