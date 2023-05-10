Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After releasing on multiple Nintendo platforms including the Nintendo Switch, Severed is finally getting a physical release.

Limited Run Games has announced the Drinkbox Studios title will be getting a hard copy version - with pre-orders scheduled to go live this Friday on 12th May for $34.99 USD (or your regional equivalent). Items are expected to ship 4-6 months after the pre-order window closes.





When this game arrived on the Switch eShop in 2017, we called it a joy from start to finish - awarding it nine out of ten stars. Here's what we had to say: