Chapter 4, Season 2 of Fortnite is currently underway and set to conclude on June 9th, 2023. Gee, that's a coincidence; that's when Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is due to launch in cinemas!

Well, no, it doesn't seem like it's entirely a coincidence, as it looks like Optimus Prime himself will be making his way to Fortnite as part of the new season refresh. Spotted by Eurogamer (thanks, GoNintendo), the details come from a Reddit post that showcases Prime front and centre (well, near enough) on a new Fortnite loading screen.

Given the overall aesthetic of the loading screen itself, there's talk that the new season might also include a new tropical biome to explore, which sounds pretty neat to us.

In other news, Fortnite recently released a new Miles Morales Spider-Man outfit to coincide with the launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which also includes some new webshooter accessories and a Spider-Man 2099 outfit.