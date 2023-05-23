Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

2023 is set to be a big year for Spider-Man, with the hugely anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse launching in June, followed by the sequel to the excellent Marvel's Spider-Man launching on PS5 later in the year.

To celebrate the impending release of Across the Spider-Verse, Fortnite is now hosting a handful of awesome Spider-Man goodies to unlock, including outfits for Spider-Man (Miles Morales) and Spider-Man 2099, both of which feature heavily in the movie sequel. Not only that, but web-shooters are now back in Fortnite in the form of Spider-Verse Web-Shooters.

You'll be able to purchase the outfits and matching accessories individually or via the Across the Spider-Verse Bundle, which will also include a MEGA City Swing Loading Screen.

If that's not enough, Fortnite will also be hosting Spider-man themed activites, during which you'll be able to unlock a Lobby Track featuring a song from the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Will you be checking out this new Spider-Man content in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below, true believers!