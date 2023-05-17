With the news of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reaching an incredible 10 million copies sold within its first three days of sale, key members of Nintendo itself are naturally keen to acknowledge the milestone.

Indeed, Nintendo of America's President, Doug Bowser, took to Twitter to thank fans for their unwavering support, but in doing so managed to make a rather amusing mistake in the process. Whether a result of autocorrect being a little too strict at the time or a genuine mistake from Mr. Bowser himself, his tweet mentioned 'Hyland' instead of 'Hyrule'. Check it out:

The tweet itself has already been corrected at the time of writing, but we thought it would be fun to highlight that, yes, even the top brass at Nintendo can make mistakes sometimes; we're all human! We're hoping Mr. Bowser isn't feeling too embarrassed and is simply too busy breaking out the champagne to even care. Let's be honest, everyone at Nintendo deserves to celebrate.

On top of Zelda's success, Nintendo is also no doubt celebrating the performance of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which recently passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, setting records across the world as one of the most successful animated movies of all time.