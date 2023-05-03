Publisher Armor Games Studios has revealed a PS1-inspired horror game that ditches traditional survival horror combat systems for a more streamlined focus on puzzle-solving.
The Tartarus Key is developed by Vertical Reach and will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 31st, 2023. It stars protagonist Alex who finds herself waking up in a mysterious mansion with cameras following her every move. It's up to you to escape by solving a number of deadly puzzles and riddles as you explore the dark, creepy corridors of the mansion.
Here's a list of key features:
- Escape a deadly mansion filled with dangerous traps, and rescue Alex’s fellow captives… or fail, and leave them to a grisly fate.
- Uncover three different endings, and dig to the heart of the mansion and the strange secrets it and your captors hold.
- Solve puzzles and challenges reminiscent of escape-the-room games in a variety of unsettling and bizarre scenarios.
- A tense, atmospheric adventure that relies on puzzles and plot instead of combat or chase sequences
Comments (5)
Heck yeah! Been waiting for more Puppet Combo games to hit consoles but this will definitely do.
Certainly reminds me of similiar horror games on the Saturn. Particularly "D", Mansion of Hidden Souls, & Lunacy.
Man, the Saturn & PS1 had quite alot of those back then. Forget zombie games. Horror-suspense is what I like.
So cool to see this finally releasing! Ya'll posted about it in October 2021 and I've been waiting ever since!:
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2021/10/ps1-style-horror-tartarus-key-coming-to-switch-in-2022
I'm so down for this and will definitely be buying.
I'm also in the Puppet Combo camp and waiting for more of those to be released too. I've never screamed from a game like I did in Nun Massacre...
Looks pretty good!! Put it on a disc or cartridge and I'll consider a buy!
I need some horror games, they always calm me down with this slow paced gameplay and serene atmosphere
