So with that out of the way, what say we have a look at every Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons game and decide which one is the very best? We can't do it on our own, mind, so that's where you fine people come in. We'd like you to rate the games in these series you've played over the years from the below list and we will subsequently post the results in a comprehensive ranking soon.

Similar to our other reader-ranked polls, registered Nintendo Life users can click on the stars below and rate the games out of 10. The resulting list is created from those fluid NL User Ratings and is therefore subject to change, even after it goes live.

If you've previously rated these games in our database, thank you! If not, you can add your score to the game at any time, present or future, and it will still count and potentially influence the order.

Oh, and before we get cracking, we'd just like to address the elephant in the room before it inevitably gets brought up, and that's the absence of Rune Factory. You'll notice we've included spin-off titles like Puzzle de Harvest Moon and Doraemon Story of Seasons; these are undoubtedly tied to the parent franchise, but we personally feel that while Rune Factory certainly started as a spin-off series, it's long since graduated into its own thing. Maybe we'll look at that series specifically another time — let us know below if you'd be interested.

Rate each Harvest Moon / Story of Seasons game you've played:

Thanks for rating your favourites and give us a shout if you think there's anything missing. We'll reveal the results very soon, but remember: much like our platform Top 50s, the list will be fluid, so even if you miss out on voting before the results are revealed, you can still influence the ranking after publication.