We're so close to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and although we know it's going to be an absolutely massive launch, we're still also curious to know whether or not our community here on Nintendo Life will be picking up the game.

During our recent hands on, we thoroughly enjoyed this new adventure and mentioned how we couldn't wait to dive back into the land of Hyrule. So, vote in our poll and leave a comment telling us when you're planning on getting hold of this new entry and sequel to Breath of the Wild. We're also wondering if you will be getting a physical or digital copy of the game.

