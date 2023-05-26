There's been a lot of confusion about when Pokémon Scarlet & Violet support would be added to Pokémon HOME after the company behind the game shared the wrong dates. Fortunately, it's now provided an update about when exactly players should be able to access this feature.

According to The Pokémon Company (via social media), this support will begin rolling out next week on 30th May. Here's another confirmation about this from Serebii.net:

"Serebii Update: Pokémon HOME is to undergo maintenance from May 30th at 00:00 UTC until 06:00 UTC. Version 3.0 will release alongside this maintenance with the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet connectivity"

As mentioned by Serebii, this will be Pokémon HOME's 3.0 update. It may also be a "staggered" rollout to "ease the server load". This latest announcement follows on from an update to the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet games yesterday - making some fixes to the competitive parts of the game.