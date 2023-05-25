The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have released a new update for the Switch title Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, bumping both games up to Version 1.3.1.

As previously revealed, this latest update fixes some issues tied to competition. Here's a rough Google translation of the official Japanese announcement. We'll share the English patch notes soon.

Updated data (Ver.1.3.1) for "Pokemon Scarlet Violet" has been distributed.

Fixed an issue where unintended behavior occurred in private official tournaments where specific users were invited. We have sent an email to all contestants who were affected.

Serebii.net shared information about this update last week: