Nintendo has finally started sharing more details about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the latest screenshot uploaded by the Japanese Zelda Twitter account has shown off the mysterious... spoiler alert... gacha machines in the game.

While gacha mechanics aren't always welcomed in video games with open arms, there's no need to be worried in this case. As explained in our Tears of the Kingdom hands on, these giant machines contain parts used to assemble vehicles. Here's a rough Google translation of the teaser tweet, along with the screenshot shared by Nintendo:

"I found a mysterious structure on Sky Island. It looks like a spherical object is stuck inside..."

And here's what we had to say in our Tears of the Kingdom hands on about these mysterious new devices:

"The parts we’ve seen in trailers such as fans and steering platforms can be found scattered throughout the world in various numbers, but can also be found in those orb-like gacha machines, and more importantly, can then be carried around in your inventory freely."

A number of other outlets have also shared details about how exactly these machines will work in the game. Here's another description (via IGN):