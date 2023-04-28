We all remember the pain of putting together a really top-notch dish in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, consuming it and seeing the full power of its wonderful effects, only to realise that we have immediately forgotten the recipe and will never be able to make such a tasty treat by mistake again. Fortunately, all that is about to change in Tears of the Kingdom.

Yes, it looks like recipes actually exist this time around! This was revealed on the official Zelda Twitter account, @ZeldaOfficialJP, which (via the built-in Google Translate function), stated that you will be able to "look back on the dishes you made in 'Cooking Notes'", where you will be able to find each recipe's ingredients and effect properties.

There is no guarantee that this function will be called 'Cooking Notes' in the English version of the game, it should be noted, but you can check out what some of the recipe cards will look like in the tweet below:

Sure, Link's new abilities, a drastically expanded Hyrule and the return of Ganondorf are all well and good, but having your cooking recipes saved for you?? Now we're talking! Only two weeks to go now...