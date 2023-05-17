Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

You might remember Deneos' adorable Save Me Mr Tako! from a few years back. The definitive edition on Switch is now celebrating its two-year anniversary (how time flies) and the developer has today revealed that there is more to come from the Tako saga as it provided a first look at Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets.

This game will see you playing as a group of six heroes who set out on a journey to defeat the shadow monsters that have plagued the land. In the process, truths will be exposed, shining a light on some tough themes in the characters' lives up until this point. Deneos has cited a number of inspirations for this one including Eastward, CrossCode and Undertale, and has even gone as far as to say that the game is "like if Golden Sun met Illusion of Gaia" — no pressure then, eh?

Ocean of Secrets is currently still in development and the team will be launching a Kickstarter later this year with a Switch version of the game as one of the fundraiser's stretch goals. You can find the game's Kickstarter page here, though note that it is not live just yet.

Once again, Deneos is drawing inspiration from the GBA era, and today's reveal trailer (above) gives a good look at the pixel art visuals that we can expect from this one. The developer has described the upcoming title as "a spiritual sequel of Save Me Mr Tako" and we are starting to see why (the cute little octopi weapons were a bit of a giveaway).

For a little more information about the game's story and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from the developer:

In a world where shadow monsters are appearing, the discovery of an octopus will put a light on the lies that the people in power wanted to hide. Start a great adventure with colorful characters and try to save this world slowly consumed by the secrets of its past.

We understand that the game is being targeted for a 2025 release, though nothing is set in stone at these early stages. You can find even more details over on the game's Steam page.

From the little that we have seen so far, the game is certainly a pretty one to look at and promises to tackle some tough themes as it progresses — always a strong combo. We will be keeping an eye out for more information over the coming months and have our fingers crossed that it makes its Switch stretch goal quickly.

What do you make of this one so far? Let us know in the comments.