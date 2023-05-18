We had a good time with Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope when it was released on the Switch in late 2022, and the game has just been recognised for its excellent soundtrack at this year's Ivor Novello Awards, where it took home the prize for Best Original Video Game Score.

The award was presented to Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura for their work on the project, with Kirkhope releasing the following tweet to express his gratitude.

It's always nice to see video game composers get recognised for the invaluable work that they do on each project and Sparks of Hope (while it hardly lit the world on fire when it was released last year) certainly had some cracking musical moments.

The Ivors also saw wins for John Powell for his film score on Don't Worry Darling, Jack Antonoff and Florence + The Machine with 'King' for Best Song Musically and Lyrically, and the track 'Escapism' took home Best Contemporary Song. You can find all of the winners over on the official @IvorsAcademy Twitter account.