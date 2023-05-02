If you're a fan of the awesome RPG Citizen Sleeper, then you might want to invest in a new Design Works artbook from video game cuture specialist Lost in Cult.

The official fundraiser is open now and will close on July 2nd, 2023 at 6pm GMT. Lost in Cult is looking to raise a total of £75,000 (roughly $93,000) in order to produce the various Design Works SKUs and fulfill orders for customers.

Four separate products are on offer, including the standard Design Works book for £39.99, a 'Cycles of the Eye' tabletop RPG for £29.99, a deluxe package for £119.99 (which includes both the Design Works book and the RPG), a vinyl for £39.99, and finally, a complete anniversary bundle for £249.99.

Here's some official information from Lost in Cult:

WAKE UP SLEEPER. The next instalment in Lost in Cult’s premium series of design-focussed art books is here! Join us as we venture into the lawless reaches of a far-flung space station on the edge of interplanetary capitalism. This anniversary celebration of Citizen Sleeper comes in multifarious forms, with an official, high-end Design Works art book, an innovative new tabletop role-playing adventure, a beautiful vinyl record package, and many more extras besides.

The core Design Works book will highlight the incredible artistry of both the main game and its three DLC episodes (Flux, Refuge, and Purge). We’ll be zooming in on the details and minutiae of its art, discussing the game’s many influences and inspirations, and digging deep into ephemeral design processes with extended, developer-led captions, as well as key interviews and discussions with creator Gareth Damian Martin. Alongside this, Lost in Cult is publishing something wholly inventive: a fully-fledged solo tabletop RPG, created by Gareth Damian Martin in collaboration with designer Alfred Valley, that pulls you into the universe of Citizen Sleeper. Buy the art book and TTRPG separately, or together as part of our stunning Deluxe or all-in-one Anniversary editions — available only during this limited funding campaign. Help us celebrate one year of Citizen Sleeper!

If you've yet to try out Citizen Sleeper for yourself, then good news, because the sci-fi RPG will get a special 33% discount on the Nintendo eShop from May 4th, 2023 to celebrate its first anniversary. The game received significant support following its launch with three free DLC drops, the last of which landed on March 30th of this year.