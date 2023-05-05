If you're looking to celebrate Star Wars with some gaming this week, you can't go past LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

As part of the Star Wars Day celebrations for 2023, the development team at TT Games has added 'Luke Starkiller' as a new Minifigure to this collection. Apparently, this was an "early version" of Luke Skywalker and is based on a concept designed by Ralph McQuarrie. Here's a look at this Minifigure in action:

#Maythe4th pic.twitter.com/PraW2cxnQM As we celebrate the legacy of the Star Wars saga, this early version of Luke Skywalker was known as Luke Starkiller and based on a concept designed by Ralph McQuarrie. #LEGOStarWarsGame May 4, 2023

And just to clarify, this is a free content update to celebrate May 4th - so everyone with a copy of the game will be able to play as this character. Starkiller was concept art created by Ralph McQuarrie for the original Star Wars, although you might also know Starkiller as the protagonist in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed series.

As part of this free Minifigure offer, the game has also been updated - this new build includes a 'vibration intensity' accessibility option, and additional stability and bug fixes.