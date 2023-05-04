Hello there. Happy Star Wars Day to all those who celebrate!

Europe's Switch eShop is getting in on the Padawan party by offering discounts of up to 60% off a whole host of Star Wars titles fresh from a galaxy far, far away....

For most of these games, the sale ends on 10th May (LEGO Star Wars will return to full price a day earlier on 9th May), so you better Force Jump over to the eShop sharpish if you want to grab a deal.

There are savings to be made on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (and its Galactic Edition bundle), the Knights of the Old Republic games, The Force Unleashed, 2023's Heritage Pack and much more besides.

Below, we have gathered together all of the games that are available in this sale. If any of them take your fancy, why not stock up on credits with one of our eShop cards before you dive in?

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Is there anything taking your fancy there? You've still got a few days to grab a deal.