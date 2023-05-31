The legacy of Nintendo's former president Satoru Iwata lives on, and while we've already had "Ask Iwata" localised by VIZ Media to commemorate his life and contribution to the video games industry over the years, there's now the possibility of a new book.

Nintendo Force - the magazine following in the footsteps of Nintendo Power, has announced a Kickstarter for a new hardcover book called 'The Impact of Iwata'. It features "over 220 pages", is written by the magazine's editor-in-chief Lucas M. Thomas and will be published by Sheridan of CJK Group, known for its previous work on the 'Legends of Localization' series.

The Kickstarter is live! Visit https://t.co/neJ4Ra5EVk to pledge your support and preorder your copy of "The Impact of Iwata," NF's first-ever book! pic.twitter.com/ZEVlTWaJn4 May 30, 2023

At the time of writing, this Kickstarter is already halfway to its goal of US $29,000, with more than 40 days to go.

If you're wondering how it's different from what you may have already read, Thomas says this new book will cover Iwata's "entire lifetime and beyond" - reflecting on the "continuing impact" he's had in the years since he passed away.

Along with a lifetime history, The Impact of Iwata will "blend text and artwork together" - with quotes from Mr. Iwata and his colleagues. There will also be visuals of the games he helped create, full-colour illustrations from talented artists, and "several prominent voices" from games industry to share their own stories about Iwata.