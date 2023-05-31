Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being rumoured last weekend, Milestone has today confirmed that Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged will be bringing even more toy car racing to Switch on 19th October.

Aside from the new cinematic trailer (above) which showcases the continued idea of miniature races carried over from the first game with the fresh addition of motorbikes and ATVs, Milestone has also provided a long list of features that we can look forward to seeing later on this year.

These include the addition of a brand-new campaign, a fresh move set which adds the 'lateral dash' for an even more competitive race, split-screen co-op, a refined track builder and much more.

You can get the full rundown of what to expect and have a sneak peek at some of the upcoming tracks in the following from the game's official site:

New mechanics, new environments, a wide variety of vehicles, and new game modes: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged™ promises to be the best adrenaline-fueled adventure that will take your racing skills to new heights, like never before! Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged™ will indeed arrive in grand style with over 130 vehicles, including new additions such as motorcycles and ATVs! Three new categories will distinguish their performance, and you can customize their driving style using Skill Points to enable specific advantages, thus creating the loadout of your dreams.

Five amazing settings await you, each with unique terrains that will affect the vehicle’s performance, offering you a more dynamic and immersive racing experience. Vehicles will also engage with numerous objects both on and off the track, adding to the unpredictability of the races. As if that wasn’t enough, the game will encourage you to dare with new mechanics like the lateral dash, allowing for epic impacts with the opponents, breathtaking last-second dodges, and surprising overturns of the leaderboard until the very last lap. With jumps, you’ll be able to overtake rivals while also discovering shortcuts and secret sections of the tracks. These thrilling additions, combined to the drifting and boost mechanics, add hugely to the strategic depth of the gameplay, turning every race into an unforgettable adrenaline-filled experience. Among the innovations of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged™ the brand-new Campaign stands out, with a storyline that will revolve around four original characters. Coming from different backgrounds and with unique personalities, they will be introduced through animated cutscenes that will turn your adventure into something unforgettable.

The game will be available digitally in three different editions: Standard, Deluxe and Legendary, while the physical version will come in Standard only. The perks of pre-ordering each edition increase as you move up the chain, with bonuses including season passes and car packs.

For more information, be sure to check out the game's website.