Good Smile Company has today revealed the first images of two upcoming Hollow Knight Nendoroid figures as a part of its WonHobbyG 2023 Spring event.

Posted from the @GoodSmile_US Twitter account, we got a sneak peek at both The Knight and Hornet — the protagonists of Hollow Knight and the much-anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong respectively. Information about the duo of figures is pretty limited at the moment, but we do have the following photos of each and we like what we see so far.

Good Smile is yet to reveal an official release date for these upcoming products, though both of them appear to be much further along in the production process than the company's figures normally are on announcement — a piece of concept art is usually followed by a blank model before reaching the fully-coloured stage that we see in the images above.

The reveal tweets did state that a more expansive photo gallery for each will open from tomorrow (27th May), so perhaps there will be some more information to be had with the release of more images. We also have no indication of the suggested retail price at the moment, but if prior Nendoroids are anything to go by, then we would imagine that the figures will be around the $40-$50 range when pre-orders open.

Be sure to keep an eye out for more details from Good Smile Company over the coming weeks.