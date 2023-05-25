Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

One game we're eager to get our hands on is the 2D and 3D storybook adventure The Plucky Squire. As you may recall, it comes from a new studio, co-founded by the former Game Freak Pokémon artist James Turner.

In the lead-up to the game's release at some point this year, publisher Devolver Digital has now revealed some new gameplay footage of this action-adventure game. Here's a bit more about it, from the PR:

In this imaginative action adventure game, lovable hero Jot can leap seamlessly from the 2D pages of a book into a 3D world. You can see this in action for yourself in the new trailer, which focuses on the many different ways to play the game: from 3D platforming to top-down dungeon crawling.

The Plucky Squire is set in Mojo, a colourful realm of pure creativity, which is under threat from a seriously unchill wizard named Humpgrump.