One game we're eager to get our hands on is the 2D and 3D storybook adventure The Plucky Squire. As you may recall, it comes from a new studio, co-founded by the former Game Freak Pokémon artist James Turner.
In the lead-up to the game's release at some point this year, publisher Devolver Digital has now revealed some new gameplay footage of this action-adventure game. Here's a bit more about it, from the PR:
In this imaginative action adventure game, lovable hero Jot can leap seamlessly from the 2D pages of a book into a 3D world. You can see this in action for yourself in the new trailer, which focuses on the many different ways to play the game: from 3D platforming to top-down dungeon crawling.
The Plucky Squire is set in Mojo, a colourful realm of pure creativity, which is under threat from a seriously unchill wizard named Humpgrump.
But he doesn’t have to go it alone, with a merry band of brave adventurers joining him on his page-turning quest to save the realm—including an eccentric DJing wizard. Humpgrump doesn’t stand a chance.