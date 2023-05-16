If you're a fan of the utterly fantastic Robert Eggers movie The Lighthouse, then this upcoming first-person horror might well be up your street.
No One Lives Under the Lighthouse is a slow-burn horror in which you take on the role of a lighthouse keeper, tasked with keeping the lights on every night. Hallucinations might cause your sanity to slip as you explore the creepy PS1-inspired environments.
Launching on May 18th, 2023, here's a look at the key features:
- Island exploration
- Enjoy the loneliness and ultra-modern graphics
- Look after the lighthouse, light the lamp at the sunset
- Listen what seagulls speak to you
- No words said
- Don't open the door that leads to the basement under the lighthouse
- No one lives under the lighthouse