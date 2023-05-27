Here we go again!

First problem - Nintendo didn't do anything. They are in Japan, doing Japan things. Nintendo of America, a wholly owned yet completely independent subsidiary that handles US operations, issued a DMCA take down. Because this is a clear violation of the DMCA.

"Investigating our options" - Let me help you with that! Don't try and sell software that clearly and obviously is illegal. Now this is where people generally say "but we have a RIGHT to emulate, we have a RIGHT to preserve games" or some other argument about why it SHOULDN'T be illegal. Great. Power to you and your option. I probably agree with most of it.

But I also think the sale of hallucinogenic mushrooms should be legal, that doesn't mean I deserve any sympathy if I go out and try and sell them knowing full well it's against the law. The law here isn't complicated. "Circumvention Devices" that are needed to make ROMs are 100%, unquestionable illegal. Software that plays them is also illegal. And that's it. What if it's a copy of a game you already own? The law doesn't care. Also you don't own the game, you have a revokable license to play the game in a Nintendo console under conditions spelled out in the TOS (yes, even if it's a physical copy). What if there is no other way to get the game? The law doesn't care.

So yeah. Sucks we can't get a legal emulator or make legal ROMs. I would love to do that. But doesn't suck that we have a system of laws that all people must follow. Doesn't suck that individuals can't decide they don't like a given law and ignore it, because no matter who you are, I guarantee some people disagree with the "can't hurt you" laws.

Good on NOA and Steam for upholding the law.