Back in March, the team behind the GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin announced a release on Valve's Steam service.
In an update on the Dolphin website today, it has been revealed Nintendo has issued a DMCA against Dolphin's Steam page. The release, which was scheduled for "Q2 2023", has now been "indefinitely postponed".
Here is the full statement from the development team, which reveals it is "currently investigating" its options:
"It is with much disappointment that we have to announce that the Dolphin on Steam release has been indefinitely postponed. We were notified by Valve that Nintendo has issued a DMCA against Dolphin's Steam page, and have removed Dolphin from Steam until the matter is settled. We are currently investigating our options and will have a more in-depth response in the near future. We appreciate your patience in the meantime."
In Dolphin's Steam description, it was mentioned how "this app does not come with games" and would require players to "own an original copy of any game". The emulator's release on Steam also promised support for 4K displays, modern controllers, netplay, was fully open-source, and was a "free" download.