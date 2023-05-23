Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Untold Tales has revealed that the rather lovely looking Everdream Valley will be launching on Switch in June 2023.

The date comes just shortly after the planned release on PC, PS5, and PS4 on May 30th, 2023. As for the game itself, you'll be spending your days tending to your farm by tending to your crops and nurturing your collection of animals. At night, magic dreams will allow you to physically embody the farmyard animals and complete a number of unique challenges.

Here's a peek at some of the key features:

Bring Life and Charm Back to the Farm - This little homestead needs a lot of attention. A sprawling variety of fruits and veggies to grow and a vast collection of animals to raise. Protect your crops, keep your animals happy, and gather the resources to repair and expand your farm. Create an Animal Paradise - Everdream Valley has very few people disturbing the peace so animals thrive here. Pigs, cows, chickens, ducks, goats, alpacas… the list goes on. Each creature (wild and domesticated) comes with some unique influence on your farm. Everdream Valley is all about caring for animals, so rest assured you’ll never be turning your favorite cow Bessie into a burger patty.

The Best of Fluffy Sidekicks - At your side will always be your trusty doggie companion. Choose from 13 different breeds and train your best bud to help with things like herding, tracking, finding treasure, and more. There's a cat too. Win him over and maybe he'll do something for you in return too. Maybe. The Magic Comes Out at Night - At night the magic of the valley comes out and your dreams let you become one of many animals on the farm through unique mini-games. Each has its own special reward or impact on your farm the next day. A Relaxed Sandbox of Adventures - Your summer days in the valley aren’t just about looking after the farm. There’s so much more to do! Spend the nights camping, build a treehouse, catch and collect bugs, go fishing, get new clothes, cook, take photos, build furniture, go treasure hunting. Each adventure gives you something back to help you grow your farm even more.

With a release not too far off in the future, hopefully a firm date will be set in stone very soon.

Will you be diving into another farming sim for the Switch? Let us know your thoughts on Everdream Valley with a comment down below.