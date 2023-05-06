Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp recently arrived on the Nintendo Switch and has been mostly praised for recreating the magic of the Game Boy Advance originals.

In an interview with the YouTube channel MinnMax, the game's director James Montagna was asked what he IP he would like to work on next and responded with how he enjoys the more "obscure" series - with Kuru Kuru Kururin at the top of the list.

Apart from this, he's also interested in Nintendo series like Rhythm Heaven, WarioWare and even Chibi-Robo!:

pic.twitter.com/hBhxi4h5Og The director of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp says their #1 pick for another Nintendo game to work on is Kuru Kuru Kururin... or Chibi-Robo! https://t.co/iHKUTTR3B3 May 5, 2023

If you're not familiar with Montagna's number one pick, the good news is you can actually play Kuru Kuru Kururin on the Switch Online + Expansion Pack Game Boy Advance service. This Nintendo-published title made its launch on this particular generation of handheld hardware back in 2001.