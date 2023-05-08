Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Are you a fan of Shovel Knight? How about Mega Man? If you've answered "yes" to either of those questions, then you may be entitled to compens... Wait, no, that's not right.

If you've answered "yes", then we've a feeling you're going to love Bat Boy, an 8-bit action-platformer from X PLUS Games that takes everything great from Shovel Knight and Mega Man and lumps it all into a neat little package that frankly looks awesome.

Launching for Switch on May 25th, 2023, Bat Boy sees you take on the role of the titular hero, a leader of a team of sentai heroes on a mission to rescue your brainwashed allies caught under the deadly spell of the evil dark mage Lord Vicious. You'll trek across a variety of themed levels and gain new skills as you take on a smorgasbord of enemies and bosses.

Here's a list of key features from X PLUS Games:

- A thrilling 2D platforming adventure set against nostalgic 8-bit backdrops.

- Swing, deflect, spin and power-hit your way through exciting baseball-style combat!

- Explore a vast world of unique and exciting environments, ultimately leading to a showdown with one of Bat Boy's brainwashed allies!

- Take on the powers of your allies as you free them from the influence of Lord Vicious!

- Glorious 8-bit visuals, reminiscent of early legendary platformers.

- High octane chiptunes from Evader Music, composer for Smelter and Super Sami Roll.

- Dozens of enemies, exciting bosses and intriguing companions to encounter!

- Make your way to your allies using your baseball bat to go up against Lord Vicious' goons and solve puzzles!

- Hidden secrets, collectibles, unlockable music and more to find!

We were big fans of the studio's previous game Smelter, which previously launched back in 2021, so we've definitely got a close eye on this one.

Are you game for more Shovel Knight-like platforming action? Let us know your thoughts with a comment below.