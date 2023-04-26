Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo surprised Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fans last week when it announced the "final DLC" for the Expansion Pass would be arriving this week on April 25th. In an update, it's now officially gone live!

The original story scenario 'Future Redeemed' features a cast of "new and familiar characters" including Shulk, and will connect all three installments of the Xenoblade Chronicles series together. Players can also look forward to "new battle mechanics" like Unity Comb - allowing two characters to attack in unison.





Wave 4 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass is available now!https://t.co/6RmDpF24zS pic.twitter.com/YQe3cwjwt8 A new story scenario arrives in #XenobladeChronicles3 : Future Redeemed. Join a new cast of characters and discover newly-added systems like Union Combos and Affinity Goals.Wave 4 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass is available now! https://t.co/q8PLeZgHBG April 26, 2023

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Ver. 2.0.0 (Released April 25th, 2023)

Additions to Spec

Added functionality to receive Expansion Pass Wave 4.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where starting a NEW GAME after acquiring swimwear would make the player unable to receive the swimwear. In the event that this issue is already affecting your game, updating the title will cause the swimwear to already be acquired.

Fixed an issue where a character’s status display in battle would remain the same as when interlinked.

In addition to this update's release date, Nintendo also announced Noah and Mio amiibo were on the way. No details have been released just yet. Pyra and Mythra Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo will also be launching on 21st July 2023.