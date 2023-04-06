Releasing in cinemas yesterday, the Super Mario Bros. Movie has been generating non-stop hype and discussion online this week. We've shared our own thoughts on the film if you're interested in going to see it yourself, but before you do, you might want to check out this little beauty.

Yes, Mario's new silver screen spectacular has now been treated to its very own Monopoly set. Inspired by the film, of course, the game will have you collecting Super Mario World locations, earning coins, and even attempting to stay out of the way of a pesky Bowser token that moves around the board separately as you play. It's available to buy right now from Amazon and Target in the US (we'll update this page with links for UK buyers should the set also become available there):

Here's a closer look:

Of course, this isn't the only Mario Movie merchandise available. Yesterday saw pre-orders go live for the film itself on DVD, Blu-ray and in 4K; you'll find all the links you need for those as well as lots of others toys and collectables in our guide below.